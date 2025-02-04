Sunderland will need to review their coaching set up following Mike Dodds’s departure for Wycombe Wanderers

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says Mike Dodd's departure is a blow for the club and that he will assess his options in the coming days and weeks.

Dodds was part of the Sunderland coaching staff for the final time on Monday night as the Black Cats came from behind to secure a superb 3-2 win over Middlesbrough at The Riverside. He will now leave to take up his new post as head coach at Wycombe Wanderers, and takes charge of his first game on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris said Dodds was an important part of his success in the opening months of his time at the club and would leave a big gap.

"He was really important for the club but for me as well," Le Bris said.

"When I came here he helped me a lot to manage the first sessions, the first connections with the team and the club. And we found a good set up together. Now he has decided to leave because he wants to become a head coach and this will be a very good opportunity for him. We have to accept that but for sure, there is regret for me because we worked well together. I'm not sure yet whether we will replace him, I just wanted to focus on the game against Middlesbrough and then we will look at it a bit later."

One option would be to promote Graeme Murty to the senior coaching set up, something he did on a couple of occasions when Dodds was interim boss last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after his imminent departure was confirmed, Dodds said: “After four incredible seasons, my time at Sunderland AFC has come to an end. I would like to thank Kyril and Kristjaan for their trust and support and I depart with a deep respect for their leadership and vision for the Club’s future. I’ve had the honour of working alongside some incredible people, including Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray, who were both fantastic mentors. Equally, the Club is in a strong place and I have no doubts that Régis will lead it to even greater successes alongside an incredible group of players, whose unwavering professionalism and desire to improve meant every day was a privilege. Finally, I must express my gratitude to the Club’s fans for their passion and support, which is truly unmatched. It’s never easy to say goodbye, but I leave Sunderland with a full heart and great anticipation for what lies ahead. Thank you for making Wearside feel like home.”

Your next Sunderland read: Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos as rare 10 dished out in Middlesbrough win