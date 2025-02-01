Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are set to sanction a number of transfer departures before the transfer window closes

Abdoullah Ba could still leave Sunderland before the end of the transfer window after Régis Le Bris confirmed that there had been significant interest in the winger this month.

Ba has not been part of the Sunderland head coach’s plans this season and has not played any senior football since the defeat to Preston North End in the Carabao Cup back in August. The Black Cats are happy for the 21-year-old to depart in search of more regular game time before the deadline at 11pm on Monday night, and there have been a number of offers for the youngster. It is not yet clear whether he will leave on loan or permanently, with Le Bris hinting that both were on the table.

"There has been a lot of interest in Abdoullah, but nothing is done yet,” Le Bris said.

“It could be a loan to get him some game time but it depends on the proposition, he could leave on a permanent transfer. We'll see."

Ba could be one of a number of exits before the deadline. Joe Anderson and Jewison Bennette could also leave before the deadline, with the former having strong interest from League One side Exeter City.