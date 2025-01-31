Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are still searching for attacking solutions in the final days of the January transfer window

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Sunderland are still searching for attacking reinforcements in the closing stages of the January transfer window, with the club eyeing two potential additions to their front line.

The club’s priority is to add more depth in the final third and their primary avenue would be to add a versatile player who can cover a few roles across the front line. However, they are remaining open minded as the the window reaches its conclusion and could yet make a couple of signings.

The transfer window shuts at 11pm on Monday, around an hour after Sunderland conclude their Championship clash with Middlesbrough at the Riverside. While Le Bris believes it would be a risk not to add any forward players, he says he is happy with his squad and is relaxed about what happens next.

“It’s still unpredictable,” Le Bris said.

“This market is more difficult than the summer market. Many clubs are looking for the same targets. Some of them are available and then 24 hours later, they are not. We are working hard and I hope that we’ll succeed. It’s a process and I’m not worried. We are working hard, we don’t need many players so this is a good position for us. We have a good team. If we can reinforce some positions it is positive for us, because competition helps everyone to grow. We’re not in a bad place so if we can reinforce, good, if not - we manage the situation.

“We need good quality. That is very important, but it is very clear that, today and for a long period before, the forward positions are our weakest positions. It is just a question of numbers there. If we don’t recruit a player in these positions, then we will be on the edge because every time we got an injury, we wouldn’t have players at the same level on the bench who could come in. We have players to develop, but if our main goal is to be in the top two, top four, to compete with the best teams, then it is not a period to talk about developing players. Earlier in the season, it was possible to develop players through the pre-season period and the first games of the league, when every team are searching for their best level. Now, it is like a sprint. So, we need a very complete team, with two players in every position. That is the case in the middle [central midfield], I think, and it is the case for our backline. But it is not the case for the strikers and wingers. We can manage with versatile positions, but in the final analysis, it is clear that we have less depth in these positions.

“It could be one player who can fill a few different roles,” he added.

“That is probably the best-case scenario. Or it could be two to fill the different attacking positions we have been talking about.”

Le Bris’s options in the forward areas should be bolstered by the return of Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson to fitness in the next fortnight, though the latter has interest from Brighton ahead of the window closing.