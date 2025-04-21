Régis Le Bris hands out shock full league debut as one of seven Sunderland changes
Régis Le Bris has made seven changes to his Sunderland side to face Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.
Joe Anderson makes his first league start for the club at left back, with Alan Browne dropping in at right back as a result of Trai Hume’s suspension. Salis Abdul Samed starts with Dan Neil dropping to the bench, with Jobe Bellingham returning to the starting XI.
Youngster Harrison Jones and Milan Aleksic are named in the team, while Tommy Watson continues.
Sunderland XI: Patterson; Browne, Mepham, O’Nien, Anderson; Samed, Jobe, Jones, Aleksic, Watson, Isidor
Subs: Moore, Neil, Mayenda, Middlemas, Jones, Bainbridge, Roberts, Rigg
Régis Le Bris on his Sunderland team selection
Speaking to safc.com ahead of the game, Le Bris explained his team selection and the number of changes made.
He said: “We are still in this period where it’s really important to manage the squad, to have many players in their best form at the end of the season. We are all aligned on this. This is another layer of this strategy. We need a full squad, everyone available, at their best level.”
