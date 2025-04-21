Régis Le Bris hands out shock full league debut as one of seven Sunderland changes

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 21st Apr 2025, 14:03 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 14:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sunderland are back in action against Blackburn Rovers today

Régis Le Bris has made seven changes to his Sunderland side to face Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

Joe Anderson makes his first league start for the club at left back, with Alan Browne dropping in at right back as a result of Trai Hume’s suspension. Salis Abdul Samed starts with Dan Neil dropping to the bench, with Jobe Bellingham returning to the starting XI.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Youngster Harrison Jones and Milan Aleksic are named in the team, while Tommy Watson continues.

Follow all the latest throughout the day on our live blog

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Browne, Mepham, O’Nien, Anderson; Samed, Jobe, Jones, Aleksic, Watson, Isidor

Subs: Moore, Neil, Mayenda, Middlemas, Jones, Bainbridge, Roberts, Rigg

Régis Le Bris on his Sunderland team selection

Speaking to safc.com ahead of the game, Le Bris explained his team selection and the number of changes made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “We are still in this period where it’s really important to manage the squad, to have many players in their best form at the end of the season. We are all aligned on this. This is another layer of this strategy. We need a full squad, everyone available, at their best level.”

Related topics:Blackburn RoversRegis Le Bris

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice