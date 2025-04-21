Sunderland v Blackburn Rovers: Team news and live score updates from the Stadium of Light
Sunderland are looking to get back to winning ways after two defeats this afternoon.
Valerien Ismael’s Blackburn Rovers are the visitors after consecutive wins over Millwall and Luton Town. You can follow all the latest throughout the afternoon here...
Phil's team news verdict
While I think the rotation policy is right generally that's a risky team from RLB today! Big test for a lot of those players against an opponent finding a bit of form.
Blackburn team confirmed
BREAKING: SEVEN Sunderland changes
Sunderland XI: Patterson; Browne, Mepham, O’Nien, Anderson; Samed, Jobe, Jones, Aleksic, Watson, Isidor
Subs: Moore, Neil, Mayenda, Middlemas, Le Fee, Bainbridge, Roberts, Rigg
Sunderland pay tribute to Carlton Fairweather
Sunderland’s 4th-placed finish could well be confirmed today... All eyes on how the play-off picture develops elsewhere...
Blackburn - a team coming back to form?
John Eustace’s departure for Derby County sparked a run of poor form that ended Blackburn’s realistic hopes of making the top six, but back-to-back wins show they’re not to be taking lightly today.
New boss Valerien Ismael feels Friday’s 4-1 win over Millwall was a big step in the right direction:
From minute one we were on the front foot, we said this is what we expected, and now we see clearly the way the players want to reinforce the message, the game plan, the way we want to play.
Then when you get the result, the players start to believe and play with more confidence. It looks like today, the best performance I saw from the players since I came in.
Trai Hume to miss out
Sunderland felt it was the wrong decision to send Trai Hume off just minutes into that Bristol City game but they opted not to appeal - taking the view that a rest today will do him some good ahead of the play-offs. He’ll be back on Saturday.
Alan Browne is likely to return to RB in his absence.
A start for Salis Abdul Samed?
Le Bris is considering bringing Salis Abul Samed into the starting XI this afternoon, which would in turn allow for Dan Neil to rest:
To start Salis is definitely an option, it could be the right time for him. He's in the right dynamic I think now. We will probably make some more changes.
Jobe Bellingham is another obvious contender to come back into the starting XI.
Sunderland team news
We’re expecting a very similar squad today from Friday’s trip to Bristol City, but there’s an outside chance that Dennis Cirkin could be back in the squad. Here’s what Le Bris told me on Friday:
I'm not sure if Dennis will be back for Monday, it's a hamstring injury so we will not rush the process as we did with Enzo. He is close but I'm not sure if he'll play in that game.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Stadium of Light.
We’ll have live coverage as Sunderland look to get back to winning ways against Blackburn Rovers this afternoon. Stay tuned for all the latest...
