Granit Xhaka joins Sunderland training after £17m move, giving Le Bris a major boost before West Ham opener

Granit Xhaka has been spotted in full training with his new teammates at the Academy of Light for the first time since completing a high-profile move to Sunderland – handing Régis Le Bris a major boost ahead of the club’s Premier League opener against West Ham.

The 32-year-old midfielder arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in a headline-making £17million transfer, penning a three-year contract to become one of the most experienced players in Sunderland’s top-flight squad.

Images shared by the club on social media show Xhaka sporting Sunderland’s training gear as he got stuck into pre-season preparations under Le Bris. The Switzerland international cut a focused figure as he went through drills just days after joining up with the group.

Sunderland have three pre-season matches remaining before the new campaign begins – with Real Betis, Marseille and Borussia Mönchengladbach still to come – and Xhaka’s presence on the training pitch will be viewed as a significant step forward in his integration.

Xhaka has already spoken of his immediate connection with the club and belief in the project being built on Wearside. “I’m very proud to be here,” the Swiss captain said after his transfer was announced. “When I spoke to the club, I was excited and I felt the energy, and the mentality that all the people and players have. It’s exactly what I wanted, and I have a very good feeling.”

Xhaka brings over a decade of top-level experience to Le Bris’ evolving side, with spells at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Arsenal, and Bayer Leverkusen under his belt. He played a pivotal role in Leverkusen’s historic invincible Bundesliga title-winning season, earning praise for his leadership and consistency in midfield.

His move to Wearside has been hailed as a statement of ambition from Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and the Sunderland board, who have already sanctioned more than £100million in transfer spending this summer. Xhaka joins a squad that includes marquee arrivals such as Simon Adingra, Habib Diarra, Enzo Le Fée and Robin Roefs and others.

With just two weeks to go before West Ham arrive at the Stadium of Light, Xhaka’s involvement in training adds further momentum to a summer that has significantly raised expectations among the club’s supporters. Le Bris will now look to build rhythm and sharpness through the remaining friendlies as he settles on a final XI for Sunderland’s Premier League return.

But for Xhaka, it’s not just about profile – it’s about building something meaningful on Wearside. He added on hos move: “We are back to where this Club needs to be, and we want to stay here to write our own history. I feel that I’m ready to help the team with my experience, but with quality as well. We need to find ourselves on the pitch, but I don’t think this will be a big problem. It’s been a long time to wait, but I’m here now and I’m looking forward to it.”

Xhaka will wear the number 34 shirt at the Stadium of Light and is expected to feature prominently in Sunderland’s midfield this season as the club looks to establish itself back in the Premier League following promotion from the Championship.

