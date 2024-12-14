Sunderland face Swansea City on Saturday afternoon

Régis Le Bris says he is not overly concerned about fatigue within his Sunderland squad, suggesting that he will resist the urge to rotate significantly at the end of another long week.

Sunderland play their third game in seven days when they face Swansea City on Saturday afternoon, after a challenging 1-1 draw with Bristol City in which they looked to have run somewhat out of energy and ideas until Patrick Roberts rescued a point with a stoppage-time equalise.

While acknowledging that greater depth in a squad that has been hit significantly by injury would be very much welcome as he looks to keep Sunderland in promotion contention, Le Bris felt a disappointing half in midweek was more of a result of the visitors changing formation and approach at the interval.

"[I'm] Not really [concerned about fatigue]," Le Bris said.

"We have to recover, we could have a bit more depth in some positions, I agree, but we can't complain.

It's not a problem for me. If it's a problem for me it's a problem for the other team as well because everyone is playing the same game. When you have the ball and you have to break a low block, it takes a lot of effort. It's different to defend in a low block and just wait for one or two counter attacks or one or two set plays.

"If we are in this position it's a good thing rather than just suffering from the opposition. We have to focus on our identity and strength right now. We can be dominant. We will have to deal with more situations like that than before. Efficiency in that part of the pitch is key.

"We were prepared for the new set-up of Bristol but it's different to watch the TV and say we could manage and do this and this, but on the pitch it's more difficult. It took 15 or 20 minutes to deal with that and it was a new experience.

"I was happy with the reaction of the team with a new pressure. They did well. During half-time we spoke about their change, it's not easy to solve a problem like that. I was happy with the reaction."

Le Bris will be forced into one change, with Tommy Watson ruled out for around two months with an ankle and knee issue sustained in the first half of that draw with Bristol City.

The Sunderland head coach says his side have to work on being more clinical but is confident they remain on the right track more broadly.

"The momentum of our identity is still positive," Le Bris said.

"Even if we struggle with results, the way we are playing is consistent. We know this league is so long, you can struggle for one month but if the consistency of the way of playing is still there, especially when we're facing different challenges, that's the main point.

"Then we need to add clinical finishing. If we keep going on our foundations then I'm confident for the future."