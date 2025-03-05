Sunderland face Cardiff City this weekend and Régis Le Bris is hoping for a major injury boost

Régis Le Bris says he will likely rotate Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson as the two players work their way back up to full match fitness.

The Sunderland head coach is preparing for the rare luxury of having both of his first-choice left wingers available at the same time, having gone months without one or both. Mundle has made two appearances since returning from the hamstring injury he suffered during the 2-2 draw with Coventry City in November, and took a major step forward by starting and playing 85 minutes in the win over Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

Watson, meanwhile, returned to full training last Thursday and is expected to return to the matchday squad when Cardiff City visit the Stadium of Light this weekend. While this could be seen as a major selection dilemma looming for the Black Cats boss, he instead sees a major positive. In particular, he is sensing an opportunity to make game changing substitutions that have often been unavailable to him this season.

While both could potentially offer more competition on the right flank, that isn't in Le Bris's immediate thoughts.

"It's hard to say whether they can play in the same team as it's not something we have had [the option to do] before," Le Be said.

"I think because they have been injured, and because we need strong and dynamic wingers for our game model, I think to start we can play with one and then finish with the other one [off the bench]. I think this will be a good start and then after that, we will see. I think that it is possible that they could play on the right, but their main position is on the left and I think this is how we will manage it [to start]."

Sunderland are assessing fellow winger Ian Poveda after he missed the win over Sheffield Wednesday with an injury sustained in the final build up to the game at Hillsborough.

Régis Le Bris praises his Sunderland captain Dan Neil

The Sunderland head coach has meanwhile praised Dan Neil for his ongoing excellent form in the heart of the Sunderland side. Neil was again an influential figure as the Black Cats won at Sheffield Wednesday, continuing a string of impressive performances in recent months.

Le Bris firmly defended Neil when the captain came in for some criticism earlier in the campaign, outlining how his on-pitch leadership had been vital to the team's strong form. Le Bris now believes that Neil is managing to maintain that influence while demonstrating his individual talent more.

"He has evolved a lot during this season," Le Bris said.

"It was a new position for him and the first games, it was about understanding the role and he probably wasn't able to really express the individual qualities that he has. Now he can connect both. He is really connected with the gameplan and you can see that he is able in real time to manage different situations for the team.

"At the same, he can now express his qualities as a player. This is a very good combination for us."

