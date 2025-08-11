Sunderland fell to a 3-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano at the Stadium of Light in their final pre-season outing

Sunderland’s pre-season ended on a disappointing note as Rayo Vallecano ran out 3-0 winners at the Stadium of Light. The Spanish side were clinical when chances came their way, punishing lapses in the Black Cats’ defence and showing the step up in quality Sunderland will face in the Premier League.

Régis Le Bris again rotated heavily, balancing minutes for returning players with opportunities for youngsters. The scoreline may have been sobering, but the afternoon still brought key talking points – from tactical hints and injury boosts to a major transfer announcement after full-time. Here’s what you might have missed from the day.

Le Bris drops midfield pecking order clue

Le Bris offered a telling tactical hint after the game at the Stadium of Light. Speaking after Sunderland’s final pre-season friendly, the head coach insisted that both Enzo Le Fée and Dan Neil remain “a big part” of his Premier League plans – but both were named in a heavily rotated side. With Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra starting against Augsburg the previous day, the pecking order for West Ham’s visit looked to be taking shape. Le Bris suggested Le Fée may be used as an “impact substitute” in the early weeks, but stressed that competition for places will be constant.

Triple injury boost on teamsheet

The return of Anthony Patterson, Chris Rigg and Wilson Isidor was a welcome sight for home supporters. Patterson hadn’t played since the opening pre-season outing, Rigg had yet to feature at all, and Isidor was back from a thigh problem that had kept him out of the last four games. Nectar Triantis also returned after injury. Chelsea loanee Marc Guiu was absent but, The Echo understands the new signing is still building match fitness after extended summer leave.

Fringe players stake their claim

Late changes gave Sunderland’s younger players valuable minutes. Timur Tutierov’s running in behind provided a useful outlet, though he was denied a goal by a combination of poor touches and bad luck. Milan Aleksic had perhaps the clearest opening, firing straight at the goalkeeper on his weaker foot after a wayward Rayo pass. The inexperience on the pitch didn’t result in a collapse, with Vallecano easing off in the closing stages.

Alderete story breaks after full-time

After the final whistle, Sunderland completed the signing of Paraguay international Omar Alderete from Getafe for £10million on a deal until 2029. Fabrizio Romano reported the agreement, with the Black Cats understood to have seen off European competition for the 28-year-old defender. His arrival further strengthens Le Bris’ back line ahead of the Premier League opener. The continued absence of Joe Anderson and Zak Johnson from matchday squads also fuelled speculation over their futures.