Régis Le Bris has some big decisions to make as Sunderland host Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon

Régis Le Bris has hinted that Eliezer Mayenda may have to settle for a place on the bench when Sunderland face Cardiff City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Mayenda has been pushing for more regular starts with an impressive run of contributions, and scored a matchwinning brace at Sheffield Wednesday last Friday as the Black Cats bounced back from consecutive defeats. That game saw Wilson Isidor drop to the bench, with Le Bris trying to prevent injury and fatigue in the core of his side from this season. Isidor's form has been exceptional throughout the campaign and so he is expected to return to the starting XI on Saturday afternoon.

While Le Bris says he has considered playing both as a striking partnership, he has generally preferred a 4-3-3 system this season and made clear on Thursday that his views on the matter have not changed. Asked if Sunderland's position in the table, with a play-off campaign now looking highly likely with 11 games of the regular season to play, allowed him to be more experimental in his selection, Le Bris replied that he thought not.

"I think it's still important to have some consistency," Le Bris said.

"At the moment, we don't have the opportunity to waste time, this is not possible. Consistency is key and we have done well so far, so it's just a case of keeping this consistency and improving.

"It's good news for us to have two good strikers," he added.

"They are doing well together and have played together sometimes. They are well connected and we are lucky to have them. They have a different style of play, different personalities, and I think they are pushing each other. They are well connected with the team, two hard workers and it's very positive for me.

"It's possible to play them together but at the same time, we have 11 games left to play and we have to manage our squad which is quite small. So at the minute, I'm more in the mindset to manage everyone rather than putting everyone on the pitch and it's important to finish well in this league. It's sometimes important to refresh the team and this was the case at Sheffield Wednesday."

Mayenda will have a huge role to play regardless of whether or not he starts against Cardiff City, and a busy three-game week for the Black Cats will present opportunities. With Ian Poveda ruled out for potentially a month or more, Le Bris needs to find alternative options on the right flank as he manages Patrick Roberts.

Mayenda is one option in that position, with Chris Rigg another.

"We need to find solutions," Le Bris said.

"Patrick has been really consistent this season and I am really happy with him. I know he had some struggles last season with injuries and this season has been really positive, so touch wood this is the case until the end of the season. For sure, with this week coming up, three games in a short period we will have to manage Patrick a little bit. To play Eliezer here is an option."

