Sunderland are stepping up their preparations for an important January transfer window

Régis Le Bris says Leo Hjelde is a very important player in his Sunderland squad but admits that his lack of game time could leave all parties with a dilemma in the January transfer window.

Hjelde is yet to start a league game this season amid significant competition for places in the Black Cats defence. But Le Bris has regularly shown his faith in the 21-year-old over the course of the campaign so far, bringing him on as a substitute in games where Sunderland have been protecting a lead. Hjelde is also a hugely popular member of the dressing room, as shown when Le Bris gave him the captain's armband for the Carabao Cup tie against Preston North End earlier in the season.

The Sunderland head coach would therefore be reluctant to let Hjelde leave next month, but it might be difficult to resist a loan move that would allow the Norwegian to play regularly and gain more experience ahead of next season.

"He's a very important player for the team and is always ready," Le Bris said.

"He struggled a little bit during pre-season, I think this part of the season was tough for him because last season he didn't play a lot and was injured. But so far he's been very important in training sessions and in the dressing room. He's been very important when he's had to come on the pitch to help the team. He's always ready.

"He knows this part of the squad is the strongest at the minute because we have many players and he has to wait. But it's still possible that the opportunity will come. He knows that. In football sometimes you have to wait and for the staff, the coach, the team and the club this sort of player is very important.

"We'll see for January but I repeat he's very important for us."

Sunderland would be unlikely to let Hjelde depart while Dan Ballard is sidelined, but the influential central defender is expected to return early in January.