Sunderland made it back-to-back wins with a 2-1 win over Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light

Régis Le Bris said he wasn't surprised that Cardiff City's goal at the Stadium of Light was not disallowed on Saturday afternoon, and added that his team and goalkeeper have to manage the situation better in future.

The Bluebirds drew level in the first half when Anthony Patterson spilled Callum O'Dowda's cross, with Isaak Davies scoring the follow up. Patterson and his Sunderland team mates were adamant that he had been fouled by Cardiff City striker Yousef Salech as he tried to claim the cross, but the goal was awarded.

Sunderland went on to win 2-1 thanks to Chris Mepham's close-range goal and while Le Bris felt Patterson might well have had a case in appealing for a foul, he also thinks there are lessons to learn.

"I don't know, it's difficult to judge," Le Bris said.

"The culture in England is different. In France I think the referee would whistle. It wasn't the case here and we were not surprised. For me, what we can control is the way Patto manages the situation and he will have to learn from this experience."

Le Bris admitted that he was frustrated his side had not made more of their early dominance at the Stadium of Light, and says becoming more ruthless is the key challenge for his players if they want to reach the next level. He was nevertheless pleased with their spirit and application in getting over the line and making it back-to-back wins.

"We scored early, which is always a good idea and during the first 20 minutes we were really good with the way we want to play – high pressure, a very pro-active defence and with the ball we were sharp, we were quick and the rhythm was high – we created chances," Le Bris said.

"I was a bit disappointed during half time because this question of consistency is really key because if we can maintain this level we would have scored two or three more goals. That part of the game was a little bit strange, we had massive control and we allowed our opponent to score.

"The last stage of the game we were better, but I think it was more a reaction than the massive control and we found a solution so it's positive for us but at the same time we have to build this consistency - to be more dominant. Our opponent defended well but for sure, this is the main question. If we want to lift our level this is the next layer for us [being more ruthless].

"We won the game and the season so far is really positive for us. For all of us, it has at times been tough but I think even when we are struggling, you can feel the personality and character of the team to react and find solutions to win the game."

