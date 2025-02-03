Régis Le Bris decision confirmed as Sunderland squad to face Middlesbrough named

Sunderland have made one change to their starting XI at Middlesbrough

Régis Le Bris has recalled Chris Rigg to the starting XI to face Middlesbrough at The Riverside on Monday night.

Rigg's return is the only change to the team that drew 1-1 with Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light last time out, with Salis Abdul Samed dropping to the bench. Rigg had been rested in that game but speaking in his pre-match press conference, Le Bris made clear that he was planning to bring the 17-year-old back into his side.

"For such a young player, he is so consistent,” Le Bris said.

“When we do the post-game analysis, you are trying to find the small details. With Chris, we understand that he is very talented with the ball, he can create many things and his left foot is very good but out of possession, he is just as important for the team. That is because he is very smart and also intense. Sometimes it is difficult to assess the importance of a player game after game. But when Chris is not on the pitch, it becomes clear. A few weeks ago, he struggled with an ankle injury and missed two or three games. We had to change the structure and at that moment, we could feel that the role he had was so well done. We could feel his lack of presence so yes, so far he is really impressive.

"It is clear we are better with him playing," he added.

"But he has played so many full games and I repeat, if you want to compete with Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United, we have to maintain our level at 100 per cent. And a young player, maybe even an older player, who plays all the minutes, they will get tired. So for the later stages of the season, it is probably better if we can play 65 minutes with one player and 35 with another. And if we have another game three days later, we can change that position. That would be the best way to manage our performance."

Middlesbrough have brought new signings Morgan Whittaker and Mark Travers straight into their starting XI, while Samuel Iling-Junior is named on the bench after signing on loan from Aston Villa. There is also an injury boost on the bench for the hosts, with Tommy Conway returning to the bench. Liverpool loanee Ben Doak is a significant absentee, however, with the youngster believed to have picked up an injury.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Rigg, Jobe; Le Fée, Roberts, Isidor

Subs: Moore, Ballard, Hjelde, Samed, Poveda, Mayenda, Jones, Ogunsuyi, Aleksic