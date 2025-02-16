Sunderland hope that Ahmed Abdullahi can make an impact in the push for promotion to the Premier League

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland will continue to be patient with Ahmed Abdullahi as he edges closer to his first-team debut.

Abdullahi has scored four goals in his last two appearances for the club’s U21 side following his summer arrival from Gent. The youngster required surgery on a pre-existing groin injury in the weeks after the move and has been steadily building his match sharpness since returning to fitness around the turn of the year.

Sunderland want Abdullahi to complete at least one full 90-minute fixture for the U21s before considering him for senior selection. Le Bris believes the 20-year-old can make an impact before the end of the campaign but wants him to further build his sharpness in the days and weeks ahead.

“I don't know exactly when Ahmed will be available because it has been a little inconsistent for him,” Le Bris said.

“He has shown good qualities on the pitch but initially, he had some discomfort around his previous injuries. Now, he is finding a good rhythm so if he can maintain this for a period, then he can be very helpful for us. He has good qualities.”

As such, talented youngster Trey Ogunsuyi is likely to remain with the first team as cover.

“Ahmed and Trey are probably at the same level because Ahmed has more experience but has been injured and did not train a lot of late,” Le Bris said.

“He is probably still at 70%. Trey has less experience but has trained every day. So they are probably at the same level right now and then we will see moving forward.”

Sunderland U21s boss Graeme Murty said Abdullahi was making encouraging progress after his hat-trick in the midweek win over Huddersfield Town.

“He looks fitter, he looks stronger,” Murty told The Echo.

“I think he looks more confident in himself and his body. I think that whenever we can provide an opportunity at the end stage of rehab to instil confidence in a player who's been out for a period, in their body, in what they're trying to do, it's a really good thing for us.

“I think the goals are a bonus. The goals, you can see him actually coming alive when he's starting to trust what he's doing and he's getting that reward. For a forward player, I think particularly getting a hat-trick tonight is going to be really good for him.

“Having been an athlete where your be-all and end-all is that game. When that game isn't there for you, you miss it so much. You just want to get back there as soon as you can. He's getting closer. He's almost smelling it now.

“For him to see that tangible improvement in his performance, that really puts into context the hard work he's doing away from here. No-one gets to see the hard yards, the bits where you're in pain to actually get to the next level. That hopefully will give him the stimulus to continue to move on and hopefully get his next step.”