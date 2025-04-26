Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has come in for criticism from supporters after the loss to Oxford United

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has taken some flak on social media following the loss to Oxford United in the Championship on Saturday at the Kassam Stadium

Sunderland fell to their fourth defeat in a row at Oxford United at the weekend. Goals from Ben Nelson and Michael Helik either side of half time proved the difference as a much stronger Black Cats side produced a poor performance at the Kassam Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s play-off place is, of course, already guaranteed, but many Sunderland fans have expressed concern on social media at the club’s poor performances recently, with many arguing that the Black Cats are sleepwalking into the post-season schedule without any momentum.

One Sunderland fan on social media said: “There's now a lot of negativity around the place. You've got to ask, even though this season has been a good one (IMO), who is to blame for that? Requires the mother of all turnarounds now.”

Another added: “Performance terrible today, however, we are not the only ones in dodgy form, other teams around us are losing games as well, there's only Sheff Utd who are winning, good performance next Saturday will set us up nicely for the playoffs, keep the faith.”

Robert Staincliffe said: We look clueless going forward. Not once did anyone get past Isidor, so easy to just sit in banks of four and defend. Need a rethink before playoffs, as these last few weeks have been terrible, really, and there's a growing feeling of apathy towards the team now, like last year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Watson said: “I just hope we go - Mundle left, Mayenda striker, Le Fee midfield, and Paddy Roberts plays like he can on a good day. Drop Ballard in - yes, it will be painful for some, but hey, think of the fans.”

John argued: “Only thing that needs to happen if we want to have a chance of going up is a club statement that Le Bris has been sacked.”

Another user added: “Personally, not against it. May as well take an almighty gamble - subs today summed up, he hasn't a scooby. If he isn't gone before the play-offs, he goes after. He just isn't the right manager for us.”

Ian Crow responded: “Tony Mowbray only got 69pts, Le Bris has 7 more and comfortably in the playoffs. Performances are concerning, but Mowbray didn't get any of this talk, even when results and performances got poor last season. (BTW, just making the comparison, not trying to undermine Mowbray)”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Ryan Evans commented: “Oh, I’m concerned now big time. The previous two games were rotation and this was pretty much our main team going through the motions. No interest in defending, just stood there flat-footed. We looked like the team from last season today.”

Robin said: “Dreadful! Made a poor team look good. Sadly, this is how RLB sets his teams up. Slowing the game down by passing along the back line. Allows the opposition to get everyone behind the ball. Takes us so long to get the ball into the attacking area. Two shots today, one was by an Ox player. RLB can't change!”