Sunderland have now lost four games in a row heading into the post-season play-off campaign

Former Premier League midfielder Lee Hendrie has branded Sunderland under Régis Le Bris as “flat” and “complacent” heading into the play-offs.

Speaking to Football League World, Hendrie reflected on the current state of Régis Le Bris’ side after they secured a top-six finish with games to spare, but come into the last game of the season against QPR having suffered four straight losses on the spin.

“I think at this stage of the season, and obviously Sunderland already got themselves into the play-offs early doors because of the season they’ve had, and that just obviously has given Régis Le Bris the opportunity to tinker with his squad, try and get people back fit,” Hendrie said.

“But, as we know, you get a bit complacent, you get a bit flat and I always think this going into the play-offs, with one game to go, I actually feel they will have to start thinking about what team he’s going to be picking, and try build a bit of momentum.

“They haven’t been anywhere near their best. I don’t think people are talking about them as much because they’re already in the play-offs, so I think now is the time where that squad rotation has to turn into momentum with these final two games. I’ll say the same about Sheffield United as well. I think that it’s going to be so important that they try and gain momentum. You do feel that you had to rotate the squad to try and get maximum strength from his team, and his squad fully fit to go into the games.”

Speaking before the Oxford United game, Hendrie added: “But with two games to go, I think that he’s still got the opportunity to pick his best side. I just feel it’s got a little bit flat, and you can understand why because they were there and really they had nothing to play for.”

Régis Le Bris reacts to Oxford United loss in Championship

Le Bris said the game was a bad match up in terms of style, with Oxford scoring both of their goals from set plays. He also said Sunderland had failed to match Oxford's energy as they secured their Championship status for another season, but insisted it was not the time to panic.

"It is a disappointing result, game, performance," Le Bris said. "We didn't match their energy, they played a style that is difficult to manage and probably not our main strength this season. There were a lot of set plays, thrown ins, direct play. When we escaped the pressure we didn't find the solutions. We only created one chance really. In the end they deserved their win and it's a good reminder for the future for us.

"We are not happy with the result and the dynamic of the team, the way we are playing. The players care about this project and so they want to have their say after. At the end, we have to find the solutions. I expected more from us," he added.

"I'm disappointed and surprised but we have to manage the situation. I'm not too worried because I know where we come from, this was the 45th game of the season. It's really important to say that we did very well for 38, 39 games. The last bit has been more difficult. Here the story was our opponent, they were really good with the right level of energy. They played for their life and that wasn't the case with us. We don't need doubts but it is a strong reminded about the level we have to be at, the commitment, the energy, the little details we have to solve.

"I don't think I am revealing anything to our future opponents if I say we are not the strongest from set pieces, physical play. We have other qualities and today, the level of intensity for our duels wasn't enough, that is clear. It was also difficult for us to show our best for many reasons, I don't want to make excuses. The energy wasn't enough and we were punished, that's it."