Ross Stewart has thanked Sunderland fans for 'taking to him in a way he could only have dreamed of' after concluding his move to Southampton.

Stewart made the switch to St Mary's on deadline day after talks over a new contract on Wearside had yielded little progress. Sunderland negotiated a significant deal for the 27-year-old striker, worth in the region of £8 million initially with a potential £4 million to be realised in future add-ons.

The Scot proved a spectacular success after his arrival from Ross County and established himself as a firm fan favourite, scoring one of the goals that saw the club finally end their League One exile and then thriving in the Championship either side of two significant injuries.

After putting pen to paper on a three-year deal on the south coast Stewart has written an open letter thanking Sunderland for his experience at the club, with a special mention for the 'amazing' fanbase.

"After getting some time to reflect over the last couple of frantic days, I wanted to write this message to say thank you to everyone at Sunderland AFC for giving me the opportunity to play and represent such a fantastic club," he said.

"The journey was surreal, from making my debut at Accrington Stanley to my final game at Fulham.

"I will always remember winning promotion with you at Wembley Stadium - the noise of the Red and White Army and experiencing that feeling with my incredible team-mates.

"I’d like to thank the Head Coach and backroom staff, including the medical team who have helped over the last few months in a way that is difficult to express.

"To the Sunderland fans, you really are amazing and you really do take over everywhere you go! You took to me in a way I could only have dreamed of - the nickname of the ‘Loch Ness Drogba’ that you sang about me every game is a feeling that will live with me for the rest of my life.

"I wish everyone connected with the club all the very best for the future."