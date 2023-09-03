Southampton boss delivers verdict on Ross Stewart deal that 'suited all parties'

Southampton boss Russell Martin says Ross Stewart 'loved his time' on Wearside but that the deal which has taken him to St Mary's suited all parties.

Stewart signed a three-year deal late on deadline day in a deal that could eventually be worth in the region of £12 million to Sunderland.

The 27-year-old had entered the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light and there appeared to be very little prospect of successful reaching an agreement on a renewal.

Martin also said that Southampton were confident after an extensive medical process that the Scot will be able to make a big contribution this season as he nears a return from a major achilles injury.

"I was delighted to get it done," Martin said.

"I spoke to Ross late on Friday night and he was really pleased it had been done. He absolutely loved it up here, obviously he's been injured for a while.

"With a year left [on his contract] and stuff, I think it just suits everyone really. I'm really delighted to get him in, he's a great lad, a really good character and he is going to help us a lot. We just need to get him fit now and ready as quickly as possible. He'll be a great addition for us.

"The medical and sport science staff dealt with all that side of it, spoke to the surgeon and all of that kind of stuff," he added.

"I think everyone is pretty confident that we can get him to the the place we need him to get to so he can contribute for us.

"Also, from our perspective we don't need to rush him. We have three very capable number nines, Sekou Mara played wide for us here but he's predominantly a nine. Then we have Che Adams and Adam Armstrong. We've got real competition so we don't need to rush Ross back, we can just get him fit so that he stays on the pitch as much as possible for us."