Reading and Sunderland pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II before Championship fixture

The Black Cats returned to action at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, after their league game against Millwall was postponed as a mark of respect following the Queen’s passing last week.

EFL fixtures resumed on Tuesday, and Sunderland were one of many clubs to pay their respects.

Both sets of teams, and supporters, observed the minute’s silence inside the ground at Reading, before a chorus of the National Anthem ‘God Save the King’ was played out.

Sunderland players

Players and coaching staff from both sides also wore black armbands, while flags flew at half-mast at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

When asked about the decision to postpone the weekend’s matches before the Reading fixture, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said:

“First and foremost I was very respectful of the decisions that the powers above my head made and I think we all had to respect that.

“I think it’s very difficult to put into words, I was in front of my TV and watched like everybody else and I’m sure it’s very difficult not to get very emotional just about some of the words and some of the pictures.

“For all of us in this room I’m sure the queen was a constant in our lives. There was a sense of immortality that she was always there.