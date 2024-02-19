Rangers supporters give brutal verdict on Michael Beale's Sunderland exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers supporters have been having their say on Michael Beale's Sunderland exit just four-and-a-half-months after his exit from Ibrox.

Beale has left Sunderland after just 12 games in charge, having overseen a significant drop in form. The Black Cats lost seven of those 12 matches, including both of the last two against relegation candidates Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having not taken training at the Academy of Light on Monday, Beale's departure was then confirmed. Mike Dodds, who oversaw three games following Tony Mowbray's departure, is in the dugout until the end of the season, at which point a new appointment will be made.

It is Beale's second exit of the season, following his exit from Rangers back in October. The 43-year-old lasted 10 months at Ibrox but saw his time cut short after falling seven points short of league leaders Celtic, with opinion among supporters being that his spell in Glasgow was a failure.

And as news broke of Beale's Sunderland exit, a number of Rangers fans were quick to share their thoughts on social media.

@johnnyXscotland: posted on X: "I’m starting to think that maybe Michael Beale wasn’t the tactical mastermind behind Stevie G’s Rangers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@DerickSnake wrote: "The whole Beale thing is fascinating to me. Seemingly well-liked and warmly spoken of while a coach at Rangers, he's somehow managed to become a figure of ridicule while absolutely destroying his reputation, public persona and career in 18 months."

@StevieGaultPal posted: "Beale sacked by Sunderland after just 12 games. At least they saw he was useless quicker than some of our fans and our board did."

@HappyWilso18563 wrote: "Rangers fans don't hate Beale we all wish things worked out but sadly results and performances were nowhere near good enough and he had to go. Seems a brand new guy though no ill feelings towards him."