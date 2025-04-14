Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are currently fighting to play in the Premier League next season after qualifying for the play-offs

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don Goodman has stated that it will be hard for Sunderland to hold onto all of their young stars if they aren’t promoted to the Premier League this season?

Sunderland have been one of the more impressive teams in the Championship this season, though their bid for automatic promotion has been hindered by occasional dips in form and some frustrating results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key factor in their progress—both this season and in recent years—has been a strong commitment to a long-term strategy focused on youth. The club has consistently invested in spotting, signing, and developing talented young players.

In fact, Sunderland currently boasts the youngest average squad age in the Championship at just 23.2 years. Emerging talents such as Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham, Dan Neil, and Eliezer Mayenda have all made significant contributions to the campaign. But will the Black Cats be able to hold onto all of their stars if they fail to win promotion this season?

"I think the only way Sunderland get to keep all their main stars is if they get promoted,” Goodman told Football League World. "Obviously at the minute, they are a long way from that. They've already lost Tommy Watson to Brighton; that has been agreed already.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Sunderland and Leeds United striker Goodman continued: "But the good thing about Sunderland is that they're pretty shrewd when it comes to tying the players down, and knowing what their players are worth. They seem to get good prices for players.

"I think they'll be in a financial position where they don't have to sell too many of them. It will just be about selling, if they're in the Championship, selling that they will go one better, rather than having to do it through the play-offs and maybe have a chance of automatic promotion next season.

"If they can sell that dream, they'll be able to keep plenty of them. But in terms of having young players under contract, I think they're in a strong position, Sunderland. So, I think players will only leave if Sunderland decide it's in the club's best interest."

Which Sunderland players have been linked with moves elsewhere?

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is reportedly keen to bring in Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard this summer—but the move hinges on the Blades securing promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been said that Wilder is targeting a commanding, traditional-style defender to strengthen his backline if United return to the top flight, and Ballard is believed to be at the top of that shortlist. However, a potential deal is likely to depend on Sunderland failing to win promotion through the play-offs. That’s according to transfer insider Alan Nixon.

The Northern Ireland international has impressed since departing Arsenal and establishing himself as a key figure at the Stadium of Light. Nixon’s report also suggests that Ballard could be one of several high-profile departures if the Black Cats remain in the Championship, with winger Tommy Watson already sealing a move to Brighton.

A transfer fee in the region of £12million to £15million would reportedly be required to prise Ballard away from Wearside—an outlay United are prepared to consider should they bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The former Arsenal man has endured a tough season with injuries at Sunderland and has only played 19 times in the Championship this season.

Your next Sunderland read: Ex-Sunderland star Jack Clarke targeted by Champions League club just months after Ipswich Town move