Pundit claims Sunderland aren't 'blessed with great finances' after striker link

The 24-year-old, who came through the ranks at Swansea City’s academy, is about to enter the last year of his contract with Palmer suggesting that fact as piqued the Black Cats’ interest due to a lack of finances.

“Yeah, Sunderland have struggled for goals at times this season. The same applies as what I said about Middlesbrough signing him, Palmer told Football League World when asked about the Cullen links.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (l) shares a joke during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)