Pundit claims Sunderland aren't 'blessed with great finances' after striker link

Carlton Palmer has stated that Sunderland “are not blessed with great finances” following the transfer links to Liam Cullen.

By James Copley
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland alongside Middlesbrough and Celtic have been linked with a deal for Swansea City striker Cullen in recent days.

The 24-year-old, who came through the ranks at Swansea City’s academy, is about to enter the last year of his contract with Palmer suggesting that fact as piqued the Black Cats’ interest due to a lack of finances.

“Yeah, Sunderland have struggled for goals at times this season. The same applies as what I said about Middlesbrough signing him, Palmer told Football League World when asked about the Cullen links.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (l) shares a joke during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (l) shares a joke during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (l) shares a joke during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
“Sunderland who are not blessed with great finances, players who are available on a free or cost very little of course will be interesting to them. So Liam comes into that frame, he's having a rich vein of form with Swansea at the moment, so he comes into that conversation.”

