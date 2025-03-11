The Hollywood actor delighted fans after she revealed her Sunderland roots on social media this week

Hollywood star Karen Gillan delighted Mackems by revealing her Sunderland roots on social media this week.

The Scottish actress is said to be worth a whopping $8million, according to Spanish publication Marca. That roughly converts to a net worth of around £6.1million for the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Who star, who originally comes from Scotland.

The Scottish actress and filmmaker has gained recognition over the years for her work in British film and television, particularly for playing Amy Pond, a primary companion to the Eleventh Doctor in the science fiction series Doctor Who. The 37-year-old Inverness-born star also played Nebula in Marvel’s hit series Guardians of the Galaxy.

Sunderland fan and podcaster Melissa Johnson wrote in response: “I absolutely adore you and therefore could tell you had Mackem in you. I don’t make the rules, but Mackem lasses know.”

Black Cats supporter Stu Tench added: “Well, there you go. Something new every day. But joking aside, it’s brilliant news that the work is starting. Exciting times.”

“Never knew you had Sunderland roots,” said Stephen Colvin as Jonathan Lynn added, “Wow. I didn’t know that. That’s blown my mind and made my day.

Steph Charlton added: “Love the fact that Karen Gillan calls herself a half Mackem.” Matt responded: “Just found out her dad’s a Mackem, and now all I can think about is Thanos saying, ‘Fine al dee it mesel like.’”

Simon Landau commented: “All the years of following Karen for Doctor Who and Guardians of the Galaxy, never knew this fact about her, now even higher in my estimation!”

As reported and written by The Echo’s lifestyle editor, Katy Wheeler, Preparatory works have started on the site of Sunderland’s new film and TV studios on the banks of the Wear. Although construction has not yet begun on the Crown Works Studios in Pallion, enabling works can be seen on the brownfield land to the east of Northern Spire.

Diggers are on site as part of the initial works which need to take place to prepare the land for future investment. The works have been commissioned by Sunderland City Council and is being delivered by Bowmer & Kirkland working alongside Turner & Townsend.

FulwellCain Studios, a joint venture between global entertainment company Fulwell 73 and Cain International, will build the £475m Crown Works Studios, set to cover 1.68m sq ft of land in three phases. Once complete, the major development, which will help change the face of Sunderland and have far-reaching benefits across the wider region, will house 19 premium sound stages suitable for major feature film and high-end TV productions.

Small movies require only one or two sound stages, but a blockbuster would require three to four sound stages. It means the studios will be able to accommodate the making of three blockbuster movies at the same time or multiple TV productions and smaller films. As well as the sound stages, there would be a village of buildings to support the studios, including production offices, a multi-storey car park and workshops.