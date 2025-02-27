Enabling works start at Sunderland's Crown Works Studios site

Preparatory works have started on the site of Sunderland’s new film and TV studios on the banks of the Wear.

Although construction has not yet begun on the Crown Works Studios in Pallion, enabling works can be seen on the brownfield land to the east of Northern Spire.

Diggers are on site as part of the initial works which need to take place to prepare the land for future investment.

The works have been commissioned by Sunderland City Council and is being delivered by Bowmer & Kirkland working alongside Turner & Townsend.

FulwellCain Studios, a joint venture between global entertainment company Fulwell 73 and Cain International, will build the £475m Crown Works Studios, set to cover 1.68m sq ft of land in three phases.

Once complete, the major development, which will help change the face of Sunderland and have far-reaching benefits across the wider region, will house 19 premium sound stages suitable for major feature film and high end TV productions.

Small movies require only one or two sound stages, but a blockbuster would require three to four sound stages. It means the studios will be able to accommodate the making of three blockbuster movies at the same time or multiple TV productions and smaller films.

As well as the sound stages, there would be a village of buildings to support the studios including production offices, a multi-storey car park and workshops.

It would also see the old Pallion Quay Building converted into a technical academy.

The biggest jobs boost to the area since Nissan, the development, for which planning permission was granted last year, is set to create 8,450 new jobs in the region.

Whilst the studios, one of the largest in Europe, will provide an important base for the film and TV industry, there will also be jobs in fields such as joinery, catering, security, make-up, plasterers, painters, metal workers and more.

The studios is expected to generate £334million for the local economy every year, with far-reaching benefits to hospitality and transport etc.

The former Crown Works site - which the studios are named after - housed Coles Cranes for more than 50 years until its closure in 1998.

Previous to that, from 1917, the site was the home of Egis shipyard, which built a total of 34 ships before closing in 1930.