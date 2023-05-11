Former Sunderland striker Josh Maja provided a guarded answer when asked about the possibility of joining Rangers this summer.

The French outfit were relegated to Ligue 2 last season following financial issues with Maja netting 16 goals and notching six assists so far this campaign with talks of a new contract also mentioned earlier this season.

Bordeaux, however, are said to have the option to extend Maja’s deal if they get promoted to Ligue 1 at the end of the season with the club currently second in Ligue 2 with two games left to play.

If the French outfit fails to win promotion (they can still be caught by Metz who are just three points behind) then the 24-year-old could become a free agent in the summer with his present deal set to expire

Maja said when asked about reported interest from Rangers: “I can’t think about that at the moment. We have so many important games before the end of the season and I have to concentrate on that only.

“We’ll see what happens at the end of the season. I have to wait to hear what the management of this club says and whether they want to keep me.”

Maja, who left Sunderland for a reported £3.5million transfer package, has spent time on loan at Fulham in the Premier League and Stoke City in the Championship in recent years and saw a move to Birmingham City collapse in recent times.