Two Sunderland stars have been named amongst the highest valued players across the Championship.

Sunderland have a prime opportunity to boost their automatic promotion hopes when they face a Stadium of Light double header against Cardiff City and Preston North End over the next week.

Two goals from young forward Eliezer Mayenda helped the Black Cats to a hard-earned 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night as Regis Le Bris’ side completed an impressive league double over the Owls. The win at Hillsborough ensured Sunderland remained eight points adrift of the top two but there will be some hope they can close that gap by taking full advantage of their upcoming home fixtures.

With an exciting run-in lying ahead, Le Bris will put his faith in some of the key players that have led his side into contention for a return to the Premier League this season. Although Enzo Le Fee remains on the sidelines with an injury, the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Dennis Cirkin and Dan Neil will be expected to lead the final push towards the top flight.

Unsurprisingly, a number of Sunderland’s current squad are rated amongst the most valuable players in the Championship - but which two Black Cats stars have been included in TransferMarkt’s highest value starting XI?

Which Sunderland stars are in the Championship’s highest valued XI?

Goalkeeper: James Trafford (Burnley)

This will be no surprise given how strong Burnley’s defensive record has been this season. Trafford has kept 24 clean sheets in 33 games in all competitions this season and has conceded just nine goals in the Championship during that time. That is enough to see him valued at £14.9m.

Right-back: Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City)

The former Netherlands Under-21 international has been a consistent presence in Sky Blues sides in recent season and has shown his impressive attacking threat. He is rated at £7.4m, which makes him the highest valued right-back in the Championship.

Left-back: Caleb Wiley (Watford)

The on-loan Chelsea full-back is yet to feature for the Hornets after joining them during the January transfer window - but that hasn’t prevented him from taking his place as the highest valued left-back in the league with a transfer value of £6.6m.

Centre-back: Pascal Struijk (Leeds United)

Sunderland discovered just how effective the defender can be in the attacking third last month as his goals helped Leeds to a 2-1 home win against the Black Cats - but there is no doubting just how impressive Struijk can be in his natural role. He has played a major role in helping Daniel Farke’s side to the top of the Championship and that has earned him a value of £13.2m.

Centre-back: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United)

The 24-times capped Bosnia international will hope to guide the Blades back into the top flight this season - and he is currently one of the highest valued players in the second tier after TransferMarkt set his value at £15m.

Midfield: Enzo Le Fee (Sunderland)

What is it they say about not falling in love with a loan signing? Certainly a whole host of Sunderland fans have taken Le Fee to their hearts after he joined on a temporary basis from Roma in January. A more permanent move to Wearside will depend on the success of Sunderland’s bid for promotion - but there is no doubt Le Fee is a class act. He has a transfer value of £15m according to the stats experts.

Midfield: Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland)

The newly-crowned joint North East Football Writers young player of the year has become an integral figure within the Sunderland side over the last 18 months and is valued at just shy of £15m - although the Black Cats would surely demand a far more significant fee if they ever chose to allow Bellingham to depart the Stadium of Light.

Right wing: Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United)

The 13-times capped Italy international is viewed as a key part of Leeds’ push to return to the Premier League. He is playing his part with 10 goal contributions in 35 games and that has earned him a value of £14.9m.

Attacking midfield: Aaron Ramsey (Burnley)

Ramsey is still working his way back from the serious knee injury he suffered just over 12 months ago and is yet to appear this season. TransferMarkt rate him at £9.9m.

Left wing: Borja Sainz (Norwich City)

The Spanish winger has been in stunning form this season with 16 goals and four assists in 32 appearances in all competitions. Sainz will enter the final 12 months of his current deal this summer - and any club wanting to make a move for his services would be looking to sign a player worth £9.9m according to the transfer experts.

Striker: Adam Armstrong (West Bromwich Albion)

The former Newcastle United striker is the highest valued striker across the second tier as TransferMarkt have rated the Baggies star at £13.2m.