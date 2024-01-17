£200k ex-Sunderland man transfer attracting interest from League One and League Two clubs
Former Sunderland man Denver Hume could be on the move during the January transfer window.
Former Sunderland left-back Denver Hume is attracting transfer League One and League Two clubs as he looks to cut short his Portsmouth nightmare.
Hume Sunderland for Portsmouth back in 2022 for a fee of £200k but struggled with injury issues was placed on the transfer list by the League One club last summer. The left-back was handed his first senior Pompey outing for seven months under head coach John Mousinho for the game against Leyton Orient in November last year.
According to key figures at Portsmouth, though, Hume's Fratton Park departure is expected to go through towards the end of the January transfer window. Hume has just six months left on his deal and could leave on loan or permanently.
Chief executive Andy Cullen told The News: "The situation with Denver is ongoing. It’s in the interests of everybody to try to resolve that towards the end of the window. There are some options that are being presented and we’re trying to see if we can all make that work.
"It has to be right for Denver, it has to be right for the football club, if that happens we will all work together to make that work. There are some options, there’s some interest from clubs, but it’s about being right for everybody to make it work. It would be wrong for me to say it’s this club or that club interested.
"As much as it’s about the club, it’s about Denver and what’s best for him and the next stage of his career. He is out of contract at the end of the season anyway, but he's keen to play football now."