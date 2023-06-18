Former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo could return to Italy as part of Manchester United's attempts to sign £86million-rated Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to reports.

Manchester United are said to be extremely interested in the striker and could dangle the carrot of Amad returning on loan to former club Atalanta to help push the deal for Hojlund to make make the move to Old Trafford through.

Freelance football writer and former chief football writer with The Sunday People, Steve Bates wrote on GiveMeSport: "Ten Hag is willing to sanction a year-long loan move for winger Amad Diallo to return to Atalanta who sold him to United in a £19m deal in January 2021."

Sunderland are monitoring the situation of Amad, who spent last season on loan at the Stadium of Light, but United are likely to want the Ivorian to play at a higher level than the Championship next season.

Taking to Twitter again recently, Amad appeared to leave the possibility of returning to Sunderland one day in the future on the table stating that he didn't know what the future could hold.

He said: "I don't know what the future holds for me, but I hope that one day we will see each other again. THANKS FOR EVERYTHING."

