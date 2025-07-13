20 Premier League free agents Sunderland could target including former Man Utd duo

Sunderland have already plundered the free agent market after completing a deal to sign left-back Reinildo Mandava following his release from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

The Mozambique international is a high calibre addition during a summer transfer window that has already provided Black Cats supporters with plenty to enthuse over as their beloved club prepares to return to the Premier League during the upcoming season.

With significant experience playing in the top flight in Spain, France and Portugal, the 31-year-old will look forward to testing his fortunes against the elite of English football.

But could Sunderland look to raid the free agent market in England too after a whole host of players left Premier League clubs when their contracts came to an end earlier this month.

We take a look at 20 players that are looking for new clubs as the new Premier League season draws ever closer.

