Experienced left-back set to become key part of Régis Le Bris’ Premier League rebuild with medical underway

Sunderland are set to complete the signing of Reinildo Mandava, with the former Atlético Madrid defender undergoing a medical in Madrid ahead of signing a two-year contract.

That’s according to The Sun’s Jack Rosser, who reports that the 31-year-old Mozambique international will finalise terms with the Black Cats on Monday, becoming the latest senior addition to Régis Le Bris’ squad ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League. On social media, Rosser wrote: “Reinildo Mandava undergoing Sunderland medical in Madrid today ahead of formally signing two-year deal with the club.”

Reinildo, who made 74 appearances for Atlético across La Liga, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup, arrives with a wealth of top-level experience and a winning pedigree. He was part of the Lille side that stunned Paris Saint-Germain to win Ligue 1 in 2020–21, before moving to Spain in January 2022.

Sunderland are believed to have beaten off competition from Leeds United and Crystal Palace for Reinildo’s signature. It has been suggested the Black Cats outlined a clear plan for his role at the Stadium of Light, with Le Bris keen to add composure, leadership and top-flight pedigree to an otherwise youthful back line. Reinildo is expected to provide direct competition for Dennis Cirkin at left-back, though his versatility could also see him deployed in a wider leadership role, offering cover across the defensive line and guidance for emerging talents.

His departure from Atlético Madrid was confirmed earlier in the day, with the Spanish club paying tribute to his contribution in a heartfelt message on social media: “An example of dedication, courage and heart, of overcoming... Thank you so much for these years defending our colors, Rei! We wish you all the best in your future endeavours.”

The deal forms part of Sunderland’s aggressive summer window, with Florent Ghisolfi and Kristjaan Speakman targeting a mix of high-upside youth and proven experience. Reinildo will join Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki as part of a significant summer recruitment drive aimed at establishing Premier League survival – and more. The Black Cats are expected to officially announce the deal once Reinildo’s medical is completed in Spain. He is likely to join up with the squad later this week as pre-season preparations continue under Le Bris.

Sam Johnstone linked following coaching appointment

Alan Nixon reported on Sunday morning that Sunderland could move for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, once rated at around £10million, to provide top-flight competition for Patterson. The 31-year-old is admired by new Sunderland goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler, who previously worked with Johnstone at both Aston Villa and Wolves.

The experienced stopper has two years left on his contract at Molineux, but a loan deal could be explored. Sunderland had looked at options in Europe but are said to be considering domestic alternatives following Bulka’s decision to head to the Middle East.