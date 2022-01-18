HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Ross Stewart of Sunderland celebrates with teammate Lynden Gooch after scoring their team's third goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland at Adams Park on January 08, 2022 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Predicted Sunderland AFC line-up: Is this the starting XI Lee Johnson will select against Portsmouth?

Sunderland face Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light in League One on Saturday.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 4:16 pm

But which team will Lee Johnson select for the clash against the Fratton Park club?

Here, we take a look ahead of the game on Wearside this coming weekend.

Is this the team you would pick? Let us know your thoughts on our social media channels.

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann

The German loanee has returned to the squad after a bout of Covid in Sunderland's squad.

Photo: PHOTOGRAPH BY FRANK REID JPIMEDI

2. RB: Carl Winchester

A solid option at full-back for Lee Johnson.

Photo: PHOTOGRAPH BY FRANK REID JPIMEDI

3. CB: Bailey Wright

Brings leadership and experience to Sunderland's young squad.

Photo: FRANK REID 2021

4. CB: Callum Doyle

The Manchester City loanee has been a stalwart at centre-back for Sunderland this campaign.

Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2015

