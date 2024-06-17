The wait goes on for Sunderland as they look to finally name a successor to former manager Michael Beale.

Almost 120 days have passed since the former Rangers boss left his role at the Stadium of Light as interim manager Mike Dodds took charge for the remainder of what was a disappointing campaign for everyone connected with the Black Cats.

The likes of Will Still and Liam Rosenior have all been linked - but as it stands, Sunderland remain without a manager with their return to pre-season training now just two weeks away.

They are not the only Championship club awaiting the appointment of a new manager as Burnley are looking to name a successor to Vincent Kompany after he was named as new boss of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

With the release of the new season fixtures just a week away and a return to pre-season training rapidly approaching, The Echo takes a look at the latest promotion odds for all 24 Championship club.

