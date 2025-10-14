Regis Le Bris, Manager of Sunderland, inspects the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Sunderland at City Ground on September 27, 2025 in Nottingham, England. placeholder image
Regis Le Bris, Manager of Sunderland, inspects the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Sunderland at City Ground on September 27, 2025 in Nottingham, England. | Getty Images

20 strikers Sunderland could target from the best talent across Europe and the Americas - gallery

By CJ Smith
Published 14th Oct 2025, 20:00 BST

Who could Sunderland target to bolster their No.9 options?

Sunderland spent big in the summer as they looked to make the most of their long-awaited return to the Premier League, but they may not be done yet.

January is just around the corner, while another summer transfer window will quickly be upon us as well. One area the Black Cats perhaps didn’t quite get right was the No.9 spot, with Brian Brobbey arriving late in the window, while Marc Guiu’s loan from Chelsea lasted all of three games and 103 minutes.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

With that in mind, this feels like the most likely position for Regis Le Bris to target in upcoming windows, so who could Sunderland go after? Here are 20 options aged 25 or younger.

Your next Sunderland AFC read: Three ways Sunderland could line up without Noah Sadiki

Castro has registered 12g/10a since arriving in Europe with Bologna in January 2024.

1. 1. Santiago Castro (Bologna)

Castro has registered 12g/10a since arriving in Europe with Bologna in January 2024. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Mika Biereth used to be in the Arsenal and Fulham youth systems. He's scored 14 goals in 28 Monaco appearances since signing in January last year.

2. 2. Mika Biereth (Monaco)

Mika Biereth used to be in the Arsenal and Fulham youth systems. He's scored 14 goals in 28 Monaco appearances since signing in January last year. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ex-Barca talent Vitor Roque has scored 14 goals for Palmeiras this season.

3. 3. Vitor Roque (Palmeiras)

Ex-Barca talent Vitor Roque has scored 14 goals for Palmeiras this season. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Marcos Leonardo was a four-goal hero at the CWC this summer for Al-Hilal. Could he be tempted with a return to Europe?

4. 4. Marcos Leonardo (Al-Hilal)

Marcos Leonardo was a four-goal hero at the CWC this summer for Al-Hilal. Could he be tempted with a return to Europe? | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueRegis Le Bris
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice