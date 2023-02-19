The Sunderland substitute waved his arms towards the Roker End as the home supporters got behind goalkeeper Anthony Patterson while trying to put the forward off.

Patterson had already saved one spot kick in a 3-0 win at QPR earlier in the week, yet he couldn’t keep out this effort as Wells converted low to keeper’s right.

It was a goal which cancelled out Jack Clarke’s excellent opener and denied Tony Mowbray’s side a third consecutive Championship win in a 1-1 draw, yet the Black Cats remain fifth in the table following a five-match unbeaten run in the league.

Amad playing for Sunderland against Bristol City

Here are some of the moments you may have missed

Charlie Hurley banner unveiled

Before the match Sunderland fans in the Roker End unveiled a banner to show appreciation for club legend Charlie Hurley.

A picture of Hurley, who made over 400 appearances for the club, was accompanied by his nickname: ‘The King.’

A potential injury blow

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray made three changes to his starting XI as Dan Neil, Edouard Michut and Amad returned to the side, with Luke O’Nien, Pritchard and Abdoullah Ba dropping to the bench.

There was no place in the squad for Jewison Bennette, though, who posted an image on his Instagram story of his leg raised and the caption: ‘It’s therapy time.’

Nigel Pearson furious with the officials

Bristol City were forced into an early change after defender Rob Atkinson went down at the side of the pitch and eventually had to be stretchered off.

While Atkinson was receiving treatment, referee Gavin Ward allowed play to continue before the ball hit Atkinson while he was on the floor.

"I wasn't happy with how Rob was treated when he was off the pitch,” said Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson after the match.

"He was quite clearly in pain and it was potentially a quite serious injury. We'll have to wait for a scan but for the officials to be happy with more or less trampling on him on the side, I think was a disgrace personally.”

100 games in charge of Bristol City

The game at the Stadium of Light marked Pearson’s 100th game in charge of The Robins after nearly two years in charge.

At one year and 11 months, Pearson is the third-longest serving manager in the Championship, behind Coventry’s Mark Robins (five years and 11 months) and Millwall’s Gary Rowett (three years and three months).

Remarkably Tony Mowbray is 12th on the list, despite only being appointed at Sunderland in August last year.

Luke O’Nien’s piggyback

While Sunderland were trying to seal the win by adding a second goal, Bristol City still posed a threat on the counter attack.