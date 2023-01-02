Everton recalled Simms on Friday night after the 21-year-old scored his seventh goal of the campaign in the 4-1 win over Wigan Athletic.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray said it came ‘out of the blue’ but added that he entirely respected Everton’s wishes.

The question is whether Simms will be able to challenge for regular Premier League football, with Lampard hinting that he hasn’t yet made up his mind on that.

“Possibly [he’ll be involved,] I haven't crossed that bridge other than the fact I know he is coming back for us now and we will get him back in and it's another attacking option,” Lampard said.

"It's good he comes off a pretty positive loan at Sunderland. He's our player, so that might give him an extra spring and he has to come in and add and give competition and we will see."

Simms could of course go back out on loan later in the window if Everton strengthen, but Mowbray has already made clear that Sunderland will look to find a replacement as soon as possible.

Sunderland striker Ellis Simms

"I don't think we can wait," he said.

"What happens will depend on who gets fit for them, how he does in training etc. but I don't think we can wait and hope he comes back.

"If we could do a deal tomorrow we will do a deal tomorrow, I would suggest. We're working hard."

