Portsmouth had been heavily linked with a summer transfer move for the young Sunderland star

Portsmouth have no plans to pursue a move for Sunderland defender Nectar Triantis this summer, despite recent speculation linking the Australian with a switch to Fratton Park.

Reports had suggested that Triantis, who spent the second half of last season and the entirety of the current campaign on loan at Scottish side Hibernian, could be a target for the Championship club as they look to strengthen their squad after avoiding relegation to League One. However, The News has confirmed that the 22-year-old is not on Pompey's radar.

According to the report, Triantis is “not someone under consideration by the Pompey football operation” as the club explores other options to bolster their central defensive ranks. With John Mousinho’s side preparing for life in the second tier, attention has instead turned to alternative targets who better fit the club’s recruitment profile.

Triantis, an Australian youth international, joined Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners two summers ago. He made a handful of appearances before being loaned out in January to Hibs, where he gained valuable experience in the Scottish Premiership. The defender-turned-midfielder then rejoined the Scottish outfit last summer. Despite that development time, it appears Portsmouth will be looking elsewhere as they build for the challenges ahead in the Championship.

What has Hibernian boss David Gray said about re-signing Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis next season?

His current boss has been full of praise for the midfielder's development and maturity, particularly after his successful shift into midfield. Gray also noted that Triantis’ next step will likely be determined by Sunderland’s trajectory and planning over the summer.

Speaking recently, Gray said: “He’s contracted to Sunderland, isn't he, so we'll wait and see exactly what happens there. But I think he's done really well. He's certainly benefited from coming here in terms of what he's done for his career. And there'll be a conversation to be had, but it'll ultimately be up to his parent club, and also whatever he wants to do. But it’s certainly not a bad place for him to come and play. And the potential of European football next year is something else that he can add to his CV if he comes and wants to do that.”

Reflecting on Triantis’ campaign more broadly, Gray added: “I think he’s had a fantastic season. He's been improving all the time. It's probably the first season he's had for a while where he's played a lot of games as well, and consistently playing games of football is good for him.

“I say it all the time, you forget he's only 21 years old. So, there's a lot of improvement still to come and still to be done. And I think he'll definitely benefit from that. Because I do believe there is loads more to come, and he's the type of boy that wants to get better as well.

“Nectar's been very consistent all season. Definitely, something that I wanted when I brought him to the club, was he's got that defensive mindset, having been a centre-back previously, so his first thought isn't always to go and try and score a goal, or to try and get up to the ball. Sometimes, it's the defensive side of the game that I thought we really needed to strengthen, and credit to Nectar, because I think he's done really well on that front.”

