The Black Cats will take on Karl Robinson’s side on Saturday, December 4 after both sides were eliminated from the first round of the FA Cup, freeing up a weekend in the scheduling.

It means that four of Sunderland’s next six league fixtures will take place at the Stadium of Light as Lee Johnson’s side look to improve their form and climb back up the League One table.

The Black Cats host Ipswich Town this weekend having gone over two weeks without a league fixture due to cup commitments and the international break.

The break in fixtures has seen the Wearsiders drop out of the play-off places with Johnson under increasing pressure to put an end to a poor run of form which has seen the Black Cats lose each of their last three league games.

But ahead of Saturday’s meeting with the Tractor Boys we look at what’s been happening around League One.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans admits he was almost forced into fielding his goalkeeper outfield during the FA Cup first round replay defeat at Cheltenham Town. The Gills have a growing injury list and were unable to fill their substitutes bench with a full quota of players. "We asked permission from the referee before the game that if we needed a fourth sub could we put Aaron Chapman out on pitch and Jamie Cumming in goal because in training you could see who would be the one who could play outfield if ever it was needed," Evans told Kent Online. "That is how bad it has got. The referee thought I was joking before the game. He said the rules are he can come on and so we had a spare kit on the bench, for a goalkeeper."

Notts County forward Ruben Rodrigues is a man in demand with League One duo Lincoln City and Rotherham United monitoring the 25-year-old. Both the Imps and the Millers sent key members of staff to watch last night's FA Cup replay with Rochdale according the the Nottingham Post with Lincoln's head of football Jez George and Rotherham's head of recruitment Rob Scott both in the stands, as was Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley and Mansfield boss Nigel Clough to watch over the seven goal forward.

Bolton Wanderers duo Ronan Darcy and Dennis Politic are both facing uncertainty over their futures at the University of Bolton Stadium with boss Ian Evatt admitting no decision has been made. Both players are currently out on-loan at Norwegian side Sogndal and League Two Port Vale respectively and Evatt told the Manchester Evening News: "I don't think we've had any further dialogue with Dennis or his agent. We made him an offer. That offer was politely declined so for now we'll play it by ear and see how things develop. We'll get Ronan back and see where he's at, and we'll make a decision on it."

Charlton Athletic caretaker Johnnie Jackson believes defender Ryan Inniss is making good progress in his quest to return from injury. Inniss has not featured since the end of August in the 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra and missed a large part of last season with a thigh injury. Asked for an update on his situation, Jackson told the South London Press: "He's progressing well. The time frame, I couldn't tell you. I'm not expecting to have him any time this month. I'm pretty sure that the medical team are happy with where he is at."