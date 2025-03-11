Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche joined Portsmouth on loan during the January transfer window.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has praised the “outstanding” work ethic of Adil Aouchiche, but has admitted that there is “definitely more to come” from the Sunderland “maverick”.

Aouchiche joined Pompey on loan during the latter stages of the January transfer window, and has since gone on to make six appearances on the south coast, starting each of the last three matches for his new club. But while the Frenchman caught the eye during his early displays at Fratton Park, recent showings against Luton Town and Leeds United have left a little to be desired. Portsmouth slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Hatters, while Aouchiche was taken off after 54 minutes of Sunday’s unexpected victory over Daniel Farke’s Championship leaders.

With that in mind, Pompey chief Mousinho has sprung to the defence of Aouchiche, suggesting that the 22-year-old is applying himself well, and that he still has plenty of quality left to tap into during the final 10 matches of his stint with the club.

Speaking during a press conference, he said: “Adil had a real impact in the first couple of substitute appearances when he came on, and I thought he was very good against QPR in the second half when he got into the game.

“I think last week at Luton everyone struggled and Adil was no exception, while I think he showed glimpses against Leeds and probably tired as well. I think Adil will grow into it. His numbers are outstanding and through the roof with the amount of running he does - he’s probably about 15 per cent higher than everyone else with distances covered, so he does a huge job in terms of that press.

“I think he has loads more quality than he showed against Leeds, I wouldn’t hide from that. He has more quality than that. But it’s a big positive that while we think there’s still more to come, we’re still winning games with Adil in the side.”

Addressing the mercurial nature of Aouchiche’s game, he continued: “Sometimes it’s the nature of those players, they pick up pockets trying to make things happen. When it comes off it’s brilliant, like the break down the left against QPR when he flicks it to Josh Murphy and we have a disallowed goal. When it comes off it’s brilliant and when it gets intercepted there’s frustration.

“But with Adil being a bit of a maverick we want that from him and give him a licence to do that, take people on and make things happen. There’s definitely more to come from Adil, I’m sure we’re going to see more.”

