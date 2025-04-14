Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland fans were quick to react to the Luton Town admin’s post on social media last weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans were quick to react on social media following the decision by Luton Town’s admin to re-post the Hatters goal against the Black Cats in the play-offs from a couple of seasons ago.

​In the 2022–23 Championship play-offs, Sunderland and Luton Town faced off in the semi-finals for a spot in the final at Wembley on the line after the Black Cats made a late charge into the top-six under then-head coach Tony Mowbray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland secured a 2–1 victory at home in the first-leg. Despite Luton taking an early lead through Elijah Adebayo, Sunderland responded with goals from Amad Diallo and Trai Hume, giving them a slender advantage heading into the second leg.

However, with defensive injuries piling up for Mowbray’s team, Luton overturned the deficit with a 2–0 win on their home turf. Goals from Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer ensured a 3–2 aggregate victory for Luton, propelling them to the play-off final.​

Luton went on to win the final against Coventry City, securing promotion to the Premier League for the 2023–24 season. The Hatters came straight back down under Rob Edwards and find themselves struggling to stay in the Championship this season with back-to-back relegations a real possibility.

Last weekend, Luton Town’s admin posted a video of Lockyer’s famous goal against Sunderland in the second-leg, which promoted an immediate response from Black Cats fans. Gaz Fisher said: “Enjoy Port Vale away,” while another user posted: “All that to be playing Walsall away next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland fan Harvey added: “Enjoy League One,” while Daniel said: “Back down to League One where you belong. Punched above your weight for too long, fair play but back in your lane now.” Leon Fryatt wrote: “Mind the gap lads enjoy Shrewsbury next year.” Ben added: “Oooh look at me I’m gonna spam crosses all game because our opponents have no fit centre backs.”

Sunderland hand trial to Crystal Palace youngster

Born in 2007, Cowin is a left-back who has quietly impressed through the youth ranks at Selhurst Park. After joining the club’s academy setup. The defender was handed a scholarship ahead of the 2023-24 season—a clear indication of the high hopes the club had for him.

Cowin made his under-18 debut in November 2023, coming off the bench in a 5–2 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Since then, he has grown in stature, featuring 17 times during the 2023-24 campaign and chipping in with one assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Cowin was handed a trial for Sunderland as the Black Cats’ under-18s thrashed Liverpool 6-1 at the Academy of Light on Saturday afternoon. Former Reds striker Marcus Neill was the star of the show, bagging a brilliant hat-trick against his old club to take his tally to 11 goals for the season.