'Poor': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings gallery after Huddersfield loss - with three 4s and several 5s
Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 2-1 defeat against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light.
By Phil Smith
Published 29th Nov 2023, 21:58 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 08:31 GMT
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 28th minute after Tom Lees headed the ball back across goal and Michael Helik nodded the ball home from close range.
Sunderland drew level five minutes before half-time when Luke O’Nien equalised following a free-kick, yet Delano Burgzorg netted the winner midway through the second half.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:
