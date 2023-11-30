News you can trust since 1873
Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland against Huddersfield. Photo: Chris Fryatt.Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland against Huddersfield. Photo: Chris Fryatt.
'Poor': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings gallery after Huddersfield loss - with three 4s and several 5s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 2-1 defeat against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light.
By Phil Smith
Published 29th Nov 2023, 21:58 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 08:31 GMT

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 28th minute after Tom Lees headed the ball back across goal and Michael Helik nodded the ball home from close range.

Sunderland drew level five minutes before half-time when Luke O’Nien equalised following a free-kick, yet Delano Burgzorg netted the winner midway through the second half.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

Made a brilliant save from Headley early on and little he could do about the winning goal. Needed more from those in front of him. 6

Anthony Patterson - 6

Made a brilliant save from Headley early on and little he could do about the winning goal. Needed more from those in front of him. 6

Too tentative in possession in the first half, though did improve on that front after the break. Is very good in the air and that did lead to O’Nien’s goal. Probably didn’t really take his chance to impress, on the whole. 5

Jenson Seelt - 5

Too tentative in possession in the first half, though did improve on that front after the break. Is very good in the air and that did lead to O'Nien's goal. Probably didn't really take his chance to impress, on the whole. 5

Didn’t look troubled defensively for the most part and yet somehow Sunderland managed to concede two. The build up was poor all round on a bad night for Mowbray’s side. 5

Dan Ballard - 5

Didn't look troubled defensively for the most part and yet somehow Sunderland managed to concede two. The build up was poor all round on a bad night for Mowbray's side. 5

Took his goal very well but Sunderland will be so frustrated with both of the goals from Huddersfield - particularly the second where Burgzorg was allowed far too much time and space to shoot. 5

Luke O'Nien - 5

Took his goal very well but Sunderland will be so frustrated with both of the goals from Huddersfield - particularly the second where Burgzorg was allowed far too much time and space to shoot. 5

