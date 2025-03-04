The more interesting Sunderland and Championship-related stories you may have missed

Sunderland returned to winning ways last Friday against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at Hillsborough.

The Black Cats under Régis Le Bris picked up a 2-1 win on the road away from home, with Eliezer Mayenda netting a brace. Sunderland are next in action against Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light this coming weekend.

Here, though, we take a look at the more interesting Sunderland and Championship-related stories you may have missed recently:

Pierre Ekwah speaks on transfer future after loan move

Sunderland loanee Pierre Ekwah delivered a 42-word response when asked about his future this summer.

The midfielder is currently on loan in Ligue 1 with St Etienne after moving to the club on loan from Sunderland. The former West Ham man is fighting relegation with his current club and refused to be drawn on whether he would remain beyond the current season.

“The main thing is to get out of this complicated situation and ensure the club’s survival,” he said to a French media outlet. “My goal is to raise my level of play, to perform better and to better serve the team. My personal case, I really put it aside.”

Cardiff accounts reveal £11million blow

Ahead of this weekend’s game against Sunderland, Cardiff City reported a whopping pre-tax loss of £11.66million for the 2023-24 financial year, according to its latest accounts. Additional backing came from club owner Vincent Tan, who is writing off significant losses

However, the Championship club's financials were bolstered by £12million following the sale of a stake in potential "proceeds from a litigation claim." While Cardiff did not specify the case, the club has been embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with French side Nantes regarding the tragic death of Emiliano Sala.

The Bluebirds have previously filed a claim in French courts, seeking compensation of over £100million following the January 2019 plane crash that killed Sala, who was en route to finalise a £15million transfer from Nantes to Cardiff. The case is expected to be heard later this year.

In a statement attached to the accounts, signed by chairman Mehmet Dalman and finance director Philip Jenkins, the club confirmed that the £12million received was "non-refundable and not contingent upon the final outcome of the litigation."

Additionally, Cardiff City had previously reached a settlement in a High Court case with an insurance company in relation to Sala’s death. The latest financial results also show a £5.57million "settlement arising from a contractual dispute," though further details of the settlement remain undisclosed.

Crystal Palace eyeing Sunderland duo

Sunderland duo Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg are part of a three-man transfer shortlist drawn up by Premier League outfit Crystal Palace ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Black Cats pair have caught the eye in recent months and have both played key roles in Regis Le Bris’ push for promotion this season. Indeed, alongside Palace, a number high profile suitors, from both the top flight and the continent, have been credited with interest, with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund touted as admirers of either one or both of the starlets.

And to that end, Football Insider suggest that Palace are beginning to firm up plans ahead of a prospective double swoop at the end of the campaign. According to the online outlet, the Eagles are “plotting deals” for both Bellingham and Rigg, as well as Southampton teenager Tyler Dibling, who has impressed during his debut campaign in the Premier League.