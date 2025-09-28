Contract saga sees ex-Sunderland man Pierre Ekwah leave Saint-Étienne amid major dispute

Pierre Ekwah’s turbulent spell with Saint-Étienne has drawn to an abrupt close, with French outlet FootMercato reporting that the midfielder has officially terminated his contract. The development comes only weeks after the Ligue 2 club activated a purchase clause in his loan deal from Sunderland.

Ekwah, 23, joined Les Verts on loan last summer and quickly became one of the brighter performers in an otherwise disappointing relegation campaign. Despite his strong showings, the midfielder was reluctant to remain in the French second tier, yet Saint-Étienne pressed ahead with making the move permanent. According to the report, the clause was triggered unilaterally in August, finalised just before the deadline. The decision left the player “very affected” and unwilling to continue. From that point, relations between club and player deteriorated. Ekwah reportedly refused to take part in training or pre-season preparations, creating a standoff that dragged on throughout the summer.

Head coach Eirik Horneland expressed his frustration with the situation in late August. “I obviously tried to make contact with Pierre Ekwah. At the beginning of the pre-season, but unfortunately I did not get a response. I have no information on a possible training programme for Pierre Ekwah. Since then, the dialogue has been maintained by the management. Ekwah is under contract, he is supposed to play with us. It is a complicated situation. We will see by the end of the week.”

As the saga continued, Horneland later claimed the midfielder was on sick leave. “We must simply hope that Pierre is doing well and that he will come back as quickly as possible,” he said. “If I am on sick leave, if you are on your side, nothing can be said on this subject. All this remains confidential, both in football and in normal life.”

The stand-off has now ended with Ekwah officially rescinding his contract on September 1. He leaves Saint-Étienne without making a single competitive appearance this season, and with Sunderland having already received a transfer fee, there are suggestions that a legal dispute could follow. FootMercato also report that the midfielder’s representatives have begun talks with clubs in England, Belgium and Italy, as he looks to quickly relaunch his career.

Ekwah’s story is all the more remarkable given his journey through European football. Born in Massy, Essonne, just outside Paris, he began playing with local clubs RC Arpajonnais, Brétigny FCS and CFF Paris, while also spending two years at the famed INF Clairefontaine academy. His potential was spotted by Nantes, who brought him into their youth system in 2017.

A year later he made the switch to England, joining Chelsea’s academy. During three years with the Blues, Ekwah featured in the UEFA Youth League, trained with the senior squad and signed his first professional contract in 2019. He was linked with a move away in 2021, going on trial with Portsmouth before appearing for West Ham United in Premier League 2 fixtures at the end of the 2020–21 campaign. His performances earned him a permanent move, and in June 2021 West Ham confirmed his signing from Chelsea on a three-year deal.

Ekwah struggled for first-team opportunities in East London, turning out primarily for the under-21s in the EFL Trophy. By January 2023, he made a permanent switch to Sunderland, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract. He went on to establish himself as a promising figure in the Black Cats’ midfield before moving back to France last summer.

Now a free agent, the 23-year-old faces another turning point. Whether his next step leads back to English football – where he previously featured for both Sunderland and West Ham – or to a new challenge abroad, remains to be seen.

