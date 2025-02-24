Sunderland’s new-look coaching set-up were snapped working at the Academy of Light before the Hull City game

Sunderland’s new-look coaching set-up at the Stadium of Light has been shown on social media after the club published a photo ahead of the Hull City game.

Mike Dodds, 38, left the club earlier this month to take on the top job at League One promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers, meaning there was a coaching shake-up at the Academy of Light ahead of last Saturday’s game against Hull City.

Sunderland moved to recruit former Carlisle United goalkeeping coach Tom Weal on a short-term deal until the end of the season with his predecessor Alessandro Barcherini staking a step-up to more general senior duties for the rest of the season alongside Pedro Ribeiro. Indeed, ahead of the game Le Bris has detailed how the roles of his backroom staff will evolve in the wake of Dodds’ departure from the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland revealed a photo of Le Bris working alongside Barcherini, Ribero and first-team coach Michael Proctor ahead of the clash, which was the first game in which the new set-up was fully in place for a Championship match. Though Weal was not in the photo, the picture does depict Sunderland’s new senior coaching set-up in terms of outfield players.

He said: “Alessandro’s role will evolve a little bit. He will still be connected with the goalkeepers because I don’t think he can think about a new role without still being involved with the goalkeepers. But he will now be more involved as an assistant coach, and that should be a very interesting role for him and for the rest of the staff as well.

He continued ahead of the Hull City game: “Then Tom will obviously be involved with the goalkeepers too. Pedro’s role has a changed a little bit with relation to the opposition analysis. Now, he is in charge of that side of things.”

When asked about the prospect of coaching changes at the end of the season, Le Bris added: “It is too early to think longer term. At the moment, I think we are working well as a staff, so it is just a case of working well and enjoying it. Then, at the end of the season, we will see how things are and decide whether we need a new set-up.”

Addressing Weal’s arrival in a statement earlier in the week, Sunderland’s head of coaching, Stuart English, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tom to our coaching team and although he will predominantly work with our senior goalkeepers, we are looking forward to seeing what fresh ideas and perspectives he can bring to our club.

“Throughout his time at SAFC, Alessandro’s influence across, analysis, coaching and match preparation has grown and following Mike Dodds’ departure, these changes will provide important continuity for Regis and our playing squad.”

