3. Brandon Aguilera (Costa Rica)

There will undoubtedly be great interest on Wearside in Costa Rica’s fortunes in Qatar with Jewison Bennette potentially set to star in Qatar. However, Sunderland supporters may also want to track his teammate Aguilera who could be one for the future. Aguilera is contracted to Nottingham Forest, although he is currently on-loan at Guanacasteca in his home country. He is yet to feature for the Forest first-team but is a regular starter for Guanacasteca and will hope to impress on the biggest stage of them all.

Photo: Getty Images