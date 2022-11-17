The Qatar World Cup offers supporters a chance to see some of the world’s brightest young talents.
Sunderland have had a renewed focus on signing young prospects from across the globe with players like Jewison Bennette joining the set-up on Wearside. With the World Cup on the horizon, Sunderland may use this tournament to scout some stars of the future as they continue their aim of exploiting the South American market.
But which youngsters could impress this winter? And should Sunderland look to sign any of these stars for the future should they excel in Qatar?
With that in mind, here, we take a look at some players that Sunderland could look to sign following the tournament - and four that Black Cats fans may want to track their progress during the showpiece event, despite there being little hope of them ending up on Wearside.
1. Jeremy Sarmiento (Ecuador)
Sarmiento plays as an attacking midfielder for Brighton and Hove Albion and has made just three first-team appearances this season - grabbing an assist in the Seagulls’ Carabao Cup win over Arsenal. The 20-year-old moved to the Premier League from Benfica last summer and with Brighton’s fantastic record in the transfer market, Sarmiento would certainly be one to watch at the World Cup.
2. Moises Caicedo (Ecuador)
If Sunderland supporters wanted to track Sarmiento’s progress during the tournament, then they might want to keep one eye on his club and country teammate Caicedo. The all-action yet stylish midfielder has been one of the breakout stars of this Premier League season and has been linked with moves to some of European football’s biggest clubs.
3. Brandon Aguilera (Costa Rica)
There will undoubtedly be great interest on Wearside in Costa Rica’s fortunes in Qatar with Jewison Bennette potentially set to star in Qatar. However, Sunderland supporters may also want to track his teammate Aguilera who could be one for the future. Aguilera is contracted to Nottingham Forest, although he is currently on-loan at Guanacasteca in his home country. He is yet to feature for the Forest first-team but is a regular starter for Guanacasteca and will hope to impress on the biggest stage of them all.
4. Facundo Pellistri (Uruguay)
If their signing of Amad Diallo is anything to go by, then Sunderland could do a lot worse than approach Manchester United for another one of their hottest prospects. Pellistri will represent Uruguay this winter and hope to put his name in the shop window for a potential loan move away from Old Trafford. The 20-year-old joined Alaves on-loan last year, but failed to find the net for the La Liga outfit.
