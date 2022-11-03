News you can trust since 1873
Amad Diallo scoring for Sunderland (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos as star man earns 8 in Huddersfield Town win

Sunderland beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at The John Smith’s Stadium – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Phil Smith
4 minutes ago

After a goalless first half in terrible weather conditions, the Black Cats came under pressure at the start of the second half.

Yet it was the visitors who took the lead ten minutes after the interval when Alex Pritchard scored against his former club.

Manchester United loanee Amad then added a second in stoppage time.

Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from The John Smith’s Stadium:

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Made one big save in the second half, moments before Sunderland scored the crucial first goal. Coped with poor conditions well. 6

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. Luke O’Nien - 7

One or two lapses but generally defended with the tenacity that the occasion demanded. Did well again on the right side of defence. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Bailey Wright - 7

Generally kept it simple on the ball and though his side were well short of their best they did well to keep a clean sheet. Wright has had a good return to the side and deserved to mark his 100th club appearance with a win. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Danny Batth - 7

Made a number of big headers and did his best to keep his side ahead on a night where conditions were genuinely atrocious. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

