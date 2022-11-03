Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos as star man earns 8 in Huddersfield Town win
Sunderland beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at The John Smith’s Stadium – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
By Phil Smith
After a goalless first half in terrible weather conditions, the Black Cats came under pressure at the start of the second half.
Yet it was the visitors who took the lead ten minutes after the interval when Alex Pritchard scored against his former club.
Manchester United loanee Amad then added a second in stoppage time.
Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from The John Smith’s Stadium:
