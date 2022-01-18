The Black Cats are eager to strengthen their squad in a number of areas, while there has also been speculation surrounding potential outgoings this month.

In his weekly Q&A, Phil Smith breaks down what we know and where things stand...

Where are Sunderland at at the market - and why is it taking so long?

Jermain Defoe is a free agent after leaving Rangers

Landing long-term target Trai Hume was a strong start to the window but progress has clearly been slower since then.

The loan market has taken a while to start moving, as Premier League and Championship clubs have generally tried to hold onto players for as long as possible in light of the COVID-19 disruption over the festive period.

Sunderland are active, and are looking to do some significant business before the window closes.

They're looking at bringing in a striker (which we'll come to), and they have also been monitoring attacking midfielders.

Patrick Roberts is one very credible option, should his loan from Manchester City to Ligue 1 side Troyes come to an early end as expected.

I don't expect their business to end there, and nor should it.

Given the scale of turnover in the playing squad over the summer it has been an encouraging first half of the season, particularly given the number of young players who have stepped up.

But Johnson has been light of options in recent times, and it is no surprise that form has dipped alongside it.

It's a squad in definite need of strengthening given some of the medium-term injury issues and it's imperative that Sunderland do it.

Is there any realistic prospect of a return for Jermain Defoe?

It's an option for both parties.

Defoe wants to keep playing at least until the end of the season, confident that he remains sharp and has something to offer.

Sunderland need another option up front, as Nathan Broadhead will be out for around two months with a hamstring injury.

We saw how effectively Ross Stewart paired up with Broadhead when the Everton loanee was fit, and if Defoe is available then there's no reason why he couldn't do the same.

Yes, Sunderland want to prioritise young players who can grow with the club, but there's a couple of factors to consider.

One is that January is a difficult window in which to do those deals, and two is that promotion is crucial to growing those assets to their full potential.

So a short-term deal could help Sunderland in their hopes to return to the Championship, and allow them to take stock (when Broadhead will hopefully be fit and may even be weighing up his long-term future).

There is also a feeling, which Johnson alluded to when asked about Defoe last week, that his presence could lift the mood and set the tone for what remains a largely youthful squad.

Nothing has been agreed, though.

Defoe has interest from the Championship and though his affection for Sunderland is deep, he will need to weigh up where he thinks he can get the most game time, whether he thinks it's the right move to return to a club where he remains immensely popular, or better to make a fresh start elsewhere.

Sunderland will also weigh up the undoubted positives with the other deals that could be available this month.

Both parties would also need to make sure the terms are beneficial.

No decisions are thought to have been finalised, and there would still need to be significant progress made to make it happen.I think it would be a brilliant move and you can read more about that here.

Former Black Cat Stephen Elliott has also written a column on the topic, which you can read here

Are Sunderland targeting a replacement for Frederik Alves - or will Arbenit Xhemajli and Ollie Younger be trusted to step up?

Johnson was asked this question last week and said that he felt there would be opportunities for both Xhemajli and Younger.

It's a fine balance, though.

Sunderland are eager not to put too much pressure on Xhemajli given the severity of his knee injury last year, and Johnson feels he is still building up that strength.

He has also shown his trust in Younger since his arrival, and the defender has done well whenever called upon.

But Sunderland need not only depth but to improve what has been a fairly patchy defensive record this season, particularly given that Trai Hume is expected to be steadily integrated, potentially requiring Bailey Wright to feature at right back.

A new centre back looks an absolute must for the club's promotion ambitions.

That could mean Younger thinks about a loan, as at 22 he needs regular football.

Should we be concerned about reports of Swansea City making a move for Ross Stewart in the January window?

Russell Martin (then boss at MK Dons) was one of many EFL managers who was keen on a deal for Stewart while he was at Ross County, so given the season he is enjoying at Sunderland it is no surprise that there is interest.

At this stage, though, there is little prospect of the Scot leaving this month.

When Kristjaan Speakman said at the start of the window that there was no desire or need to sell this month, it was in response to a question on Dan Neil but the sentiment applied to any player attracting interest who is integral to Lee Johnson's plans.

Stewart very much fits into that category, and Johnson himself said last week that his internal discussions at the club had left him confident that the stance had not changed in the last fortnight.

His message was that if any player was to leave this month, then it would be for a fee well above market odds that would then allow for significant reinvestment.

At the moment there has been no indication that any club is willing to pay a significantly inflated price.

At this stage, outgoings are less of a concern in this particular window.

That could of course be a different scenario in the summer, which is one of the many reasons this summer why promotion is important.

What will happen with Jack Diamond, Anthony Patterson and Josh Hawkes?

I'd expect all three to return to their loans once Sunderland have strengthened their squad.

Diamond looked bright against Wycombe Wanderers and initially Lincoln City, but was an unused substitute against Accrington Stanley.

He's rated highly, but with an attacking midfielder likely to arrive this month (as outlined in the first answer) it will probably make sense to let him continue his encouraging progress at Harrogate Town.

Anthony Patterson is seen as a long-term number one at the club, but Thorben Hoffmann made a composed return at Accrington Stanley and that will likely mean

Patterson continues to develop at Notts County, which has been a hugely successful loan so far.

Hawkes has been used sparingly since being recalled and was a key play for Tranmere Rovers. The best bet looks to be him continuing to build on that momentum until the end of the season at least.

