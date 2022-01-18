Stephen Elliott: Sunderland must do everything they can to re-sign ex-Rangers star Jermain Defoe
There have been some rumours regarding Jermaine Defoe coming back to the club to finish off his career at the Stadium of Light.
I’m not sure how true these are but if there is any chance that Defoe could be brought back here then I feel it would be an absolute no-brainer and a game changer.
I know the club have looked at signing young players with potential add-on value in recent times but I don’t think we can get away from how important the present is as well as the future.
Defoe would bring a winning mentality that could help change the mindset of some of the players but more importantly I think he would guarantee you goals, much like he did before at the Stadium of Light.
It could help burden the pressure that is seemingly on keeping Ross Stewart fit and amongst the goals as League One Sunderland look for promotion back to the Championship this season.
He may be in his twilight years but Jermain Defoe still looks in great condition and that along with his rapport with the supporters could give the club a huge lift going into the business half of the season.
I don’t know if it’s a bit of a pipe dream but I, for one, will be looking at the yellow bar closely on Sky Sports News for the rest of the transfer window throughout January hoping he is announced and pictured with that red and white scarf above his head at the Stadium of Light.