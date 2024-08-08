Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of the latest transfer news involving Sunderland’s EFL rivals.

Former Sunderland winger James McClean has agreed a new deal with League One outfit Wrexham.

The 35-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension with the Welsh club following a successful promotion campaign from League Two last season. McClean was a key figure in the Red Dragons’ second-placed finish, contributing 13 assists and four goals across 44 outings in all competitions.

Alongside the veteran wide man, Wrexham also boast former Sunderland duo Steven Fletcher and George Dobson amongst their ranks, and are managed by ex-Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson. McClean made 70 appearances for Sunderland over the course of a two-year stint on Wearside, scoring 11 goals and assisting six more.

Elsewhere, former Black Cats target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is understood to have agreed to join Sheffield United on loan ahead of the new Championship season.

The Crystal Palace winger was linked with a move to the Stadium of Light last summer, but ultimately stayed at Selhurst Park for the 2023/24 campaign. In recent days, he has once again emerged as a target for several second tier clubs. According to Football Insider, the 21-year-old has now reached a full agreement with the Blades ahead of a temporary switch to Bramall Lane, disappointing a number of other Championship clubs including Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United, Hull City, and Watford in the process.

Rak-Sakyi is expected to become Sheffield United’s third loan signing in quick succession, with Chris Wilder’s side having already wrapped up deals for defenders Harry Souttar and Alfie Gilchrist, who join from Leicester City and Chelsea respectively.