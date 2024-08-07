Sunderland’s head coach has issued an encouraging injury update ahead of the Championship season

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris says he expects Ian Poveda to be available for selection soon.

The former Leeds United and Sheffield United winger signed for Sunderland late last month but hasn’t featured for the club during pre-season against Blackpool, Bradford City or Marseille after joining the group late.

“We need to build a strong foundation for him because he started late with the team, with three or maybe four weeks later.” Le Bris said when asked about Poveda.”So we are waiting for him but in good condition. I think that in 10 days or a maximum of two weeks, he will be available for the world.”

Le Bris also provided encouraging updates on Pierre Ekwah and Dan Ballard, who both haven’t featured since Sunderland’s opening pre-season games against South Shields and Gateshead earlier this summer.

“Pierre is now available,” Le Bris said. “Not really to compete, but he can train. Dan needs two weeks to be available. So they will be available soon.”