Paul Ince and ex-Sunderland man leave Reading as Championship club make bold managerial decision
Championship club Reading have sacked manager Paul Ince after eight games without a win – with former Sunderland midfielder Alex Rae also departing the club.
The Royals are 22nd in the Championship and a point from safety after being deducted six points for breaching financial regulations.
Ince was initially appointed on an interim basis, with Rae as his assistant, in February 2022, before being named the club’s permanent boss last May.
Reading’s under-21s manager and former striker Noel Hunt will take charge of The Royals until the end of the season, with five Championship matches remaining.
Director of Player Development, Eddie Niedzwiecki, will be Hunt’s assistant and be accompanied by first-team coach James Oliver-Pearce.
Reading’s Head of Football Operations, Mark Bowen told the club’s website: “I would like to thank Paul and Alex for their efforts throughout what has admittedly been a frustrating and exceptionally challenging season so far. We would like to wish them well in their future endeavours.
“The board will work diligently to identify the manager who is the best fit for this football club going forward - a candidate capable of driving it towards a healthier, brighter future.
“However, for the next five games, our only focus is on doing everything we can to survive this season. Put simply, that means everyone – from myself, to the staff, to the supporters - lending all their support to Noel, Eddie, James and the first team players as we go into five crucially important games at the end of our 2022-23 campaign.”
Reading are now preparing to face Championship leaders Burnley at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.