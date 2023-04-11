The Royals are 22nd in the Championship and a point from safety after being deducted six points for breaching financial regulations.

Ince was initially appointed on an interim basis, with Rae as his assistant, in February 2022, before being named the club’s permanent boss last May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading’s under-21s manager and former striker Noel Hunt will take charge of The Royals until the end of the season, with five Championship matches remaining.

Paul Ince and Alex Rae. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Director of Player Development, Eddie Niedzwiecki, will be Hunt’s assistant and be accompanied by first-team coach James Oliver-Pearce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading’s Head of Football Operations, Mark Bowen told the club’s website: “I would like to thank Paul and Alex for their efforts throughout what has admittedly been a frustrating and exceptionally challenging season so far. We would like to wish them well in their future endeavours.

“The board will work diligently to identify the manager who is the best fit for this football club going forward - a candidate capable of driving it towards a healthier, brighter future.

“However, for the next five games, our only focus is on doing everything we can to survive this season. Put simply, that means everyone – from myself, to the staff, to the supporters - lending all their support to Noel, Eddie, James and the first team players as we go into five crucially important games at the end of our 2022-23 campaign.”